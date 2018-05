Letter to the Editor: Change Is Needed in Santa Barbara Government

These two probably don’t have kids? Vote them out. Change is needed

Why are they both against gang injunctions? This means gangs can no longer hang around each other or wear gang attire — no more clown outfits intimidating the community.

Why should Santa Barbara’s overtaxed taxpayers vote for Helene Schneider and Grant House to the silly council? The expenses went up 70 percent in the last few years. The only sane council member who said no was Dale Francisco. The city of Santa Barbara is bankrupt, and Schneider and House both deserve to lose with their blue-line wacky Left agenda. They are both soft on gangs and crime, and love to spend our money with higher fees and taxes.

