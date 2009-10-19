Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
Paul Yarbrough: Tiny Mites Football Goes Big Time

Budding athletes will say and do the darndest things

By Paul Yarbrough, Noozhawk Columnist | October 19, 2009 | 10:55 p.m.

» My football officiating crew was assigned a Tiny Mites Pop Warner game on Sunday involving 5- and 6-year-olds. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time ...

» These kids were used to conducting their “games” without officials, so this was a big step up for them, and the coaches told us the kids didn’t play with their usual reckless abandon. Perhaps because of the presence of black-and-white striped shirts? ...

» On the second-to-last play of the game, a coach who was on the field to help his players get lined up properly, asked one of his smallest players why he wasn’t giving maximum effort. “I’m tie-ooood,” the player said through his mouth guard. “And I have a birthday party to go to today.” ...

» It reminded me of when I helped coach my youngest daughter’s T-ball team in Ventura. We thought we had gone over everything before our first game. The first batter up was one of our better hitters. She stepped into the batter’s box and put the oversized ball on the tee. On her first swing she walloped the ball deep into the outfield — and ran straight toward third base. Doh! Details, details, details ...

» On Sunday, we probably could have thrown a penalty flag on every play, but we tried to throw just enough to give the kids the experience of a high school game with varsity officials ...

» Am I the only one who doesn’t like to see postseason Major League Baseball games played in a steady downpour? For a sport normally associated with summertime, way too many playoff games are decided in less-than-ideal weather ...

» My fantasy-sports involvement is limited to a professional golf league, although I have many friends who obsess over football and baseball leagues. But I think I’ve found the ultimate fantasy league. The latest issue of Referee magazine lists a site, cascreamindude.livejournal.com, that is geared toward MLB Umpire Ejection Fantasy League participants. Say what? ...

» Will someone please tell me why baseball fans boo when the pitcher throws the ball to first base, in an attempt to either hold a runner close or to pick him off? ...

» Did you happen to catch the end of the Washington-Arizona State Pac-10 football game late Saturday night? How could not one but two receivers get that open on the same play when you know the only play that could be called would be a Hail Mary pass? The look on the face of Washington’s defensive coordinator after the play was priceless ...

» It will be interesting to see how the Huskies bounce back at home on Saturday against league-leading Oregon. Another game of interest will be Oregon State at USC. It was, of course, the gutty little Beavers who upset the Trojans’ national title hopes a year ago.

Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

