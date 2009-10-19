Power Outage Affects Upper State, Upper De la Vina Streets

Power outages were reported Monday evening along Upper State and Upper De la Vina streets.
Traffic signals were not functioning at the State and Las Positas and State and De la Vina intersections.
Also affected by the outages were several businesses in the area. Trader Joe’s was dark, and employees were outside the business turning away customers.
According to the Southern California Edison Outage Center, there was a widespread outage in the Santa Barbara area because of an equipment problem. The problem was reported at 4:25 p.m. and repair crews were on their way.
