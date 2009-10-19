Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Quaid, Wife Granted Extension to Appear in Court

The couple had been asked to voluntarily appear Monday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 19, 2009

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, didn’t appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday morning for an arraignment on felony charges stemming from leaving a Santa Barbara hotel with an unpaid $10,000 bill.

The couple had been asked to voluntarily appear in court Monday. Judge Clifford Anderson granted an extension for the couple to appear in court by Oct. 26, after the couple’s attorney asked for an extension.

In the meantime, their California warrant stands, and the extradition process has started.

The Quaids are facing allegations that they left the San Ysidro Ranch without paying for their stay. The couple reportedly have settled up with the hotel, but they have yet to enter a plea.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Quaids are facing felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy.

A judge issued warrants when the case was brought forward by the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, and the couple were arrested in Marfa, Texas, on Sept. 24. They were released after each posted $20,000 bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

