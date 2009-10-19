Santa Barbara Ranch Plan Goes Back Before Supervisors

The board will address issues necessary for the Gaviota Coast development to move forward

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear updated staff reports Tuesday about the Santa Barbara Ranch project, the 71-home Naples development slated for the Gaviota Coast, which is still in limbo as it awaits approval from the California Coastal Commission.

The 3,200-acre project was approved by the county with a narrow 3-2 vote last year, but other agencies, such as the commission and the Department of Conservation, must weigh in before the developers are given the green light.

On Tuesday, supervisors will look at a handful of items regarding the project.

Several crucial pieces needed for the development to go forward are the approval of an ordinance for the transfer of development rights, which must be decided by the commission. A variety of permits can be appealed to the commission, as well.

Before the commission can take any action, however, county staff must reply to pages of queries the commission issued earlier this year. Only when the county addresses those gaps in information can the commission move forward, and the supervisors will give staff feedback on how to proceed.

The board also had adopted an ordinance that would allow separate development agreements for the coastal and inland portions of the project. On Tuesday, the supervisors will discuss rescinding the ordinance because several of its conditions haven’t been approved by the commission or the Department of Conservation.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room, on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper