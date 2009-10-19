Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Ranch Plan Goes Back Before Supervisors

The board will address issues necessary for the Gaviota Coast development to move forward

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 19, 2009 | 9:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear updated staff reports Tuesday about the Santa Barbara Ranch project, the 71-home Naples development slated for the Gaviota Coast, which is still in limbo as it awaits approval from the California Coastal Commission.

The 3,200-acre project was approved by the county with a narrow 3-2 vote last year, but other agencies, such as the commission and the Department of Conservation, must weigh in before the developers are given the green light.

On Tuesday, supervisors will look at a handful of items regarding the project.

Several crucial pieces needed for the development to go forward are the approval of an ordinance for the transfer of development rights, which must be decided by the commission. A variety of permits can be appealed to the commission, as well.

Before the commission can take any action, however, county staff must reply to pages of queries the commission issued earlier this year. Only when the county addresses those gaps in information can the commission move forward, and the supervisors will give staff feedback on how to proceed.

The board also had adopted an ordinance that would allow separate development agreements for the coastal and inland portions of the project. On Tuesday, the supervisors will discuss rescinding the ordinance because several of its conditions haven’t been approved by the commission or the Department of Conservation.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room, on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 