Social Worker Kristen Tippelt Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

She will work with residents in the Supportive Housing Program

By Annette Montoya | October 19, 2009 | 12:35 p.m.

Kristen Tippelt has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as a social worker in the Supportive Housing Program.

Tippelt will provide social work and case management services for residents of Peoples’ low-income rental properties in greater Santa Barbara. She also will assist in helping individuals transition from homelessness to permanent housing at People’s affordable rental properties.

The Montecito resident graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree in social work.

She provided case management and counseling services to the chronically homeless and to foster children in New York City, while attending Columbia. Kristen earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She also studied abroad at the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

