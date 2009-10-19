Step-N-Out Shoe Repair Finds Good Fit on State Street

The local business leases 2,250 square feet of space at 907 State St.

Local shoe repair business Step-N-Out is taking advantage of the leasing market and moving to a larger, more prominent storefront in the 900 block of State Street.

A 20-year fixture of Paseo Nuevo Mall, the shop has earned a loyal clientele for its shoe repair and shining services.

Represented by Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group, Step-N-Out leased 2,250 square feet at 907 State St. Bob Bartlein of Bartlein & Co. represented the lessor.

“907 State Street is the type of space that would have been beyond the reach of a local business like Step-N-Out a few years ago, due to higher rents and competition from national retailers,” Roth said. “There are definitely opportunities out there right now for local businesses.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.