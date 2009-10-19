Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Opens Solvang Office
The Santa Ynez Valley office offers the same services as the office in Santa Barbara
By Jennifer Goddard | October 19, 2009 | 3:25 p.m.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has opened an office in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The office offers all of the services as its Santa Barbara sister with the added bonus of the entire staff residing in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The new office is at 436 First St.,Suite 202 in Solvang. The phone number is 805.693.5555, and the fax is 805.693.5566.
— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.
