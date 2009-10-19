Wadaiko Yamato of Japan Drums Up History for Local Students
The company demonstrates the 1,400-year-old history of Taiko drumming at the Santa Barbara Bowl
By Wendy Shelton | October 19, 2009 | 7:30 p.m.
The Wadaiko Yamato Drummers of Japan performed Monday at the Santa Barbara Bowl for thousands of local elementary students.
The Children’s Creative Project, an arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and Santa Barbara Bowl’s Education Outreach Program co-presented the free program.
From Nara, Japan, the company performs worldwide and is made up of seven men and women who demonstrate the 1,400-year-old history of Taiko drumming. The company performs on many drums, and the largest Taiko (translates as big drum) measures 4 feet by 6 feet and 400 kilograms.
— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
Local elementary students and parents enjoy the performance by Wadaiko Yamato Drummers of Japan on Monday. (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com
)
