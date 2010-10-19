Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Set for November for Suspects in Fatal Attack

Four men face charges of murder and committing a crime to benefit a gang in the death of a passerby

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 19, 2010 | 8:40 p.m.

The four men accused of killing a 37-year-old man on his way home from work on Santa Barbara’s Eastside last week will be formally arraigned in November.

Santa Barbara police officers responded to a fight call Oct. 12 and found George Ied savagely beaten and left for dead on the ground, attacked as he walked from work at Mi Fiesta Liquor to his home on Punta Gorda Street.

Ied was on life support at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital until Saturday, when he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. The charges against the four defendants the changed from attempted murder to murder.

Officers arrested Ismael Parra, 25, Miguel Parra, 22, and Steven Santana, 23, who are all known gang members and are believed to have been drinking in front of the Parra brothers’ home when Ied walked by, police said.

A fourth suspect, Michael Cardenas, 24, was arrested Saturday after receiving a tip that he was hiding in a residence on Lou Dillon Road.

All of the men are facing charges of murder with gang enhancement and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang, and are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail. Ismael Parra is also charged with assault on a police officer and battery. Miguel Parra is charged with violating probation and resisting arrest. Santana is charged with violating probation and battery.

Miguel Parra and Cardenas are not eligible for bail, while bail was set at $1 million each for Ismael Parra and Santana, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

All four have criminal records in Santa Barbara County, according to court files.

They will be arraigned Nov. 9. Three are represented by attorneys with Conflict Defense Associates, which contracts with the public defender’s office.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

