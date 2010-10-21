Brian Robinson Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

Brian Robinson, co-founder and principal of Terrain Consulting Inc., has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. Terrain Consulting is a land use and natural resources public relations firm in Santa Barbara founded by Robinson and Jim Youngson in 2003.

Robinson is president of the Harding School Foundation, a member of the Oversight Committee for the elementary school parcel tax Measure I, former chairman of the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Committee, and a former associate member of the Old Spanish Days board of directors.

Robinson and his wife, Gena, live in Santa Barbara with their two young daughters, Zoe and Quinn, who both attend preschool at Harding University Partnership School. Robinson has been a Santa Barbara resident for 17 years and completed his bachelor’s degree at UCSB.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 16,000 students in 26 schools from Gaviota to Montecito. Click here for more information, or call 805.284.9125.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.