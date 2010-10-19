Broker Jason Hart Joins Lee & Associates Central Coast

He brings years of experience and knowledge of the commercial real estate community

Seasoned commercial real estate broker Jason Hart has joined the Lee & Associates Central Coast, San Luis Obispo office.

Hart is a graduate of Cal Poly’s College of Business, with an emphasis on business finance and commercial real estate.

Before joining the Lee & Associates team, he was the founding principal of Hart Commercial Real Estate, LHI Apartment Brokers and LeMay & Hart Real Estate Investments.

Well known in the Central Coast commercial real estate community, Hart brings experience and knowledge to the Lee & Associates team as a broker specializing in office, investment and multifamily brokerage.

“We are thrilled to add Jason to our growing company,” said Stephen Leider, president of Lee Central Coast. “Jason has been part of this community for many years and will offer a wealth of knowledge and insight to the marketplace.”

Hart has taken an active role in the community by serving on the Boys & Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County board of directors, with the Rotary Club of Arroyo Grande and the Pismo Coast Association of Realtors.

Hart began his commercial real estate career in 2002, and shortly after he formed his own boutique commercial real estate firm specializing in sales, leasing and consulting. During this time, he sold more than $90 million in multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land and development properties throughout the Central Coast, as well as other various markets in California and Oregon.

He also has been featured in the National Association of Realtors publication Realtor Magazine Commercial Spotlight, as well as LoopNet’s commercial industry newsletter for his expertise and success in using technology to market and sell commercial property.

“I am very excited to be part of Lee & Associates Central Coast,” Hart said. “Their team-driven and client-focused philosophy, along with their local expertise and national reach make them a leader in the commercial real estate field. With the additional resources available to me, I will be able to bring an even higher level of service to my clients.”

— Natalie Wagner is the marketing director for Lee & Associates Central Coast.