Chambers of Commerce Alliance Urges Yes Vote on Prop. 22

Business leaders say the measure would stop state raids on local dollars and services

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties is calling on voters to send a message to state lawmakers by voting for Proposition 22 on the state’s Nov. 2 ballot.

“We cannot sit idly by and watch yet another budget impasse in Sacramento take its toll on local transportation dollars,” Chamber Alliance President Kristen Amyx said. “Prop. 22 will close the loophole that allows the Legislature to raid or borrow from previously approved allocations for local projects.”

For the Chamber Alliance, transportation has been a top priority for years as its members have championed local bonds and taxes to fund local transportation projects such as the Milpas to Hot Springs project on Highway 101 in Southern Santa Barbara County.

In addition to the endorsement from the League of California Cities, the following local chambers are also supporting Proposition 22: Carpinteria Valley, Oxnard, Ventura, Goleta Valley and Camarillo.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.