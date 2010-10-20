Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Four Suspects Arrested in Investigation of Gun Thefts

Detectives recover seven of about 20 firearms taken during a home burglary in Goleta

By Drew Sugars | October 20, 2010 | 12:33 a.m.

Rachel Lynn Beard
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigation has led to the arrests of four people and the recovery of several weapons after a home burglary in Goleta that put nearly 20 guns on the street.

About 9:40 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 40 block of Vega Drive in Goleta. The resident had called law enforcement after discovering that someone had burglarized his home while he was on a trip out of town.

Deputies were informed that a credit card, checks and cash were missing. They were also told that the thief had stolen some keys and opened two gun safes out of which about 20 guns were stolen. The victim told deputies that he believed a tenant renting a converted garage/apartment on his property was responsible.

The investigation by sheriff’s deputies led them to the tenant, Rachel Lynn Beard, 48, who they arrested inside her residence later that morning.

Kevin Scott Benavidez
Further investigation by sheriff’s detectives revealed that Beard allegedly had stolen the guns from her landlord and sold them to several people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Beard was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday on a no-bail probation violation detainer, felony residential burglary, felony forgery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Later Friday, sheriff’s property crimes detectives tracked several of the sold firearms. On Saturday, detectives served search warrants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. As a result, they recovered seven firearms and arrested two people in connection to the stolen guns.

Rancy Laron Dillon
Kevin Scott Benavidez, 48, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail parole detainer. He faces the following pending charges: felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Rancy Laron Dillon, 32, was booked into jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $35,000, which he posted on Sunday.

On Monday, detectives apprehended a third person believed to have purchased stolen guns from Beard.

John Manuel Lopez
John Manuel Lopez, 30, was taken into custody in Ventura County where he lives. He was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a no bail parole detainer. He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At this time, about 13 firearms stolen from the Vega Drive residence in Goleta remain unaccounted for. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
