Gold Medalist Todd Rogers Speaks to Student Athletes at San Marcos

He stresses the importance of academics while excelling on the field or court

By Aaron Solis | October 19, 2010 | 12:51 p.m.

Olympic gold medal winner Todd Rogers spoke to San Marcos High School student athletes at the Athletic Department’s fall assembly on Monday.

Rogers spoke to the student athletes about his experiences as an All-CIF student athlete in two sports and the importance of academics while still excelling on the playing field.

Rogers is an alumnus of San Marcos, graduating in 1991. He played for two nationally recognized coaches, Jon Lee (volleyball) and Abe Jahadhmy (soccer), while attending San Marcos, and was All-Channel League in both volleyball and soccer, as well as being named All-CIF in both sports. Team wise, Rogers was on a CIF-SS Championship volleyball team and also on a CIF-SS Academic Champion soccer team.

Rogers stressed academics and said he was just as proud of the Academic Championship with soccer as he was with the volleyball CIF-SS Championship. He also told the crowd he was very proud of San Marcos being the No. 1 ranked public school in CIF-SS academically.

“I hope you do it again this spring,” Rogers said.

Johnny Manzo, San Marcos’ student body president and a member of two varsity sports, said that “even though (Rogers) came with all these athletic achievements, it was great that he stressed the importance of academics, priorities and goal setting.”

Rogers also praised multisport athletes, saying the balance between the two made him a better athlete overall.

“I used to participate in two sports as a freshman, but last year as a sophomore I only participated in one,” junior Vanessa Wieland said. “Todd has inspired me to want to go back and try two different sports again.”

Rogers won the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medal in beach volleyball with his longtime playing partner, Phil Dalhausser. Rogers also has won numerous pro beach volleyball tournaments, and along with Dalhausser this past year set a record by winning nine tournaments on the FIVB World Tour. Rogers was also named All-American while playing volleyball at UCSB.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

