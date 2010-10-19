Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:43 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Goleta to Host Public Meeting on Halloween Safety

Law enforcement officials will be on hand for Wednesday's meeting

By Valerie Kushnerov | October 19, 2010 | 3:06 p.m.

The City of Goleta will host a community meeting on public safety in Goleta for the upcoming Halloween weekend, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

“Halloween has traditionally been a very large event for Isla Vista, and this year we expect an even larger crowd on both Friday and Saturday because Halloween falls on a Sunday, which has historically drawn a local crowd,” Goleta Police Chief Butch Arnoldi said. “Our officers along with other local law enforcement personnel from the Santa Barbara Police Department, University of California police departments, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will be a strong presence in Goleta and Isla Vista during this weekend to maintain a safe environment for our residents and visitors.”

Representatives from the Goleta Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and UCSB will be on hand Wednesday to answer any questions about enforcement, prevention and management during the Halloween weekend.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

