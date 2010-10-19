Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:42 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Election Corruption

By Diana Thorn | October 19, 2010 | 4:30 p.m.

On Nov. 2, the most important midterm election in our history will take place. It will determine whether our country continues down its destructive course or reverses direction.

Unfortunately, there have already been signs of election corruption, intimidation and disenfranchisement of the military. To begin with, on election day in 2008, two New Black Panthers dressed in paramilitary garb threatened voters and a poll watcher in Philadelphia at a polling place. In January 2009, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against the New Black Panther Party and three of its members saying they violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act by scarring voters.

When none of them showed up in court, it was presumed they were guilty. Shockingly, Attorney General Eric Holder and the DOJ let the New Black Panther Party and two of the defendants walk away, while a third defendant was only banned from displaying a weapon within 100 yards of a polling place. This was a clear case of voter intimidation and a signal by Holder and the DOJ that similar actions would not be prosecuted.

Recently, first lady Michelle Obama appeared to have broken Illinois state law (Sec. 17-29 (a)) by engaging in politicking in a polling place. While a voter was preparing to fill in his ballot, she told him to keep her husband’s agenda going. Not only did the first lady abuse her power and violate the law, she sent a signal that it was OK to pressure people while voting — with no consequences.

Finally, and most disturbing, many of our soldiers will not get their absentee ballots in time. Reliable sources say that in New York, more than 300,000 military votes will not be counted, and in Obama’s home state of Illinois, many were not sent out by the 45-day requirement before Election Day. This is a national disgrace! Since most of the military would vote against the Obama agenda, the tardiness appears purposeful, and it could change the outcome of elections in New York, Illinois and possibly other states.

America, we are witnessing corrupt, in-your-face, Chicago-style election tactics. We must demand accountability (ACORN), that military votes be counted and stop intimidation at the polling places. Let your voices be heard.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

