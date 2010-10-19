Local Researcher Featured at Cognitive Aging Summit

Dr. Kenneth Kosik of the Center for Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies presented research at the D.C. event

Dr. Kenneth Kosik of the Santa Barbara nonprofit Center for Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies recently presented research at the Cognitive Aging Summit 2010 in Washington, D.C.

The summit highlighted recent research regarding the most cutting-edge advances in the understanding of age-related brain changes and innovative research approaches that will prevent or delay cognitive decline, including behavioral and pharmacological interventions.

Dr. Kosik is the founder of the Center for Cognitive Fitness & Innovative Therapies, co-director of UCSB’s Neuroscience Research Institute and the author of The Alzheimer’s Solution: How Today’s Care Is Failing Millions and How We Can Do Better.

CFIT’s mission is to improve cognitive health by raising awareness about the importance of lifestyle factors such as physical exercise, cognitive challenges, nutrition, stress reduction, blood pressure, glucose levels and other factors that influence cognition and memory in the aging process. CFIT is dedicated to helping the Santa Barbara community age successfully through individualized brain-wellness programs.

