Peregrine Falcon Joins Audubon Society’s ‘Eyes in the Sky’ Program

She had spent several months in a rehab facility to be treated for an injured wing

By Gabriele Drozdowski | October 19, 2010 | 4:40 p.m.

A female Peregrine falcon has arrived at her new home at Eyes in the Sky, a live bird educational program of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

“Angel” is a female Peregrine falcon, considered one of the most stunningly beautiful birds of prey. (Gabriele Drozdowski photo)

Dropped off at Rancho Palos Verdes animal control without information as to where she was found or what happened to her, the wounded falcon spent several months at South Bay Wildlife Rehab being treated for a wing injury that eventually healed, but not well enough to allow her to survive back in the wild. Temporarily named “Angel,” she will join Max, a great horned owl; “Ivan,” a red-tailed hawk; “Kachina,” an American kestrel; and “Tecolita,” a Western screech owl. All of them are no longer able to survive in the wild because of conflicts with human activities.

Peregrines are the fastest animals on Earth, with speeds of up to 242 mph during dives from up to 15,000 feet high, and have been partnering with humans as hunting companions for thousands of years. They are also considered one of the most stunningly beautiful birds of prey.

Their populations in the United States crashed from 1950 to 1970 because of DDT poisoning, which thinned their eggshells and caused the eggs to collapse when the birds would brood. Eastern populations were wiped out and it was declared an endangered species. Enormous efforts were made to re-establish the species with much help of falconers and the Peregrine Fund. The species recovered enough to be removed from the endangered species List in 1999. Still rare here in Santa Barbara, a small but growing population exists in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout the United States.

Peregrines have been able to adapt to loss of habitat by occupying high-rise ledges in major cities where they hunt pigeons, starlings, crows and other city-dwelling birds. However, survival rates of the reared young are poorer than those of Peregrines that nest in natural settings, as many young fledglings Peregrines often get hit by cars during their early flight practices.

For now, “Angel,” a temporary name given to her since she came from the Los Angeles area, is slowly being introduced to human activities around her, and fed dead mice and quail, which she has to take from the leather glove she later will stand on — once trust has been established. She is already accepting the food — grabbing it with her beak from the glove. Most raptors easily accept already dead meals. In the wild, even eagles become scavengers when they encounter a fairly fresh animal carcass.

The Santa Barbara Audubon’s Eyes in the Sky program is Santa Barbara’s only live raptor education program, and has presented more than 1,000 programs to schools, nonprofits, community events and senior residences during the past 10 years.

To find out more or to contribute to Eyes in the Sky’s birds, call Gabriele Drozdowski at 805.898.0347 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Gabriele Drozdowski is program director for Eyes in the Sky of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

