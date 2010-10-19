Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Coercing Woman Into Prostitution

A man who pleaded no contest to coercing a woman into prostitution was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Patrick Boston, 20, was arrested after the mother of the woman, an 18-year-old Nebraskan, called the Santa Barbara Police Department. Officers went to an Upper State Street motel, where the mother had heard her daughter was being held, and found out three people had recently checked out, according to police.

Boston was later pulled over and detained by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, who had received the tip from local police.

Boston reportedly had two women with him, as well as a gun and drugs. Police said he had used Craigslist.

Though he was arrested on charges of human trafficking and pandering, other charges were later dropped.

His conditional plea includes a restraining order related to the victim and standard fines and fees, including restitution.

