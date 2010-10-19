Radar Picks Up Thunderstorm Heading Toward Montecito

National Weather Service says scattered showers are likely across the county

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday afternoon that radar picked up another active thunderstorm cell moving toward Montecito from the east.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are likely to continue across Santa Barbara County throughout the day.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, radar showed a broad area of showers covering Gaviota to the northeast toward Cuyama. The storms were moving west at 30 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, any thunderstorms would be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. Ponded water also is possible along roadways.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.