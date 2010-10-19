San Marcos High Marching Band Wins Competition

The school's Color Guard and percussion group also take first in their divisions

The San Marcos High School Marching Band won their first competition of the season on Saturday at the Rowland High School Marching Band Competition.

The San Marcos Color Guard took first place in the Auxiliary division competition, while the percussion group took first place in its division.

The entire Marching Band group took first place overall out of 13 teams at the competition. The San Marcos students then celebrated by going to Disneyland.

The San Marcos High School Marching Band plans to compete at four more contests as they work their way to the state championships in December.

“Everyone has been working really hard, and it is very satisfying to see us be rewarded for our efforts,” drum major Preston Nunez. “However, we need to still tighten up our routine here and there and continue to strive for perfection as we work our way towards the state championship.”

This year’s show is titled “Stained Glass,” featuring the music of Lozell Henderson, who is an assistant director for the band, and creates original musical compositions for the Royals to perform each year.

“We are really fortunate to have such a talented leader create original music for us,” Nunez said. “It gives us a great advantage over other groups, and we feel really proud to perform his music.”

The Royals’ next competition will be this Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Valencia High School Marching Band Competition in Santa Clarita.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.