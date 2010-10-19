San Marcos Senior’s Artwork on Display in State Street Gallery

Alexis Ireland's paintings can be seen in the Balboa Building Foyer Gallery through November

San Marcos High School senior Alexis Ireland’s art work is now on display in the Balboa Building Foyer Gallery as part of First Thursdays.

Ireland was this past spring’s “Best in Show” winner of the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s Art Show. She was also a runner-up as a sophomore.

Ireland specializes in painting in large scale in oils, and is currently working on her AP portfolio.

“Alexis has won many awards for her art work and is one of the finest young artists I have worked with,” teacher Mike Irwin said.

Ireland’ work will be on display in the Balboa Building Foyer Gallery through the end of November. The building is located at 735 State St. in Santa Barbara next to the entrance of Paseo Nuevo.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.