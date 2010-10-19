Stephen MacIntosh Joins Allied Waste as General Manager

He has been instrumental in green efforts throughout the city and county of Santa Barbara

Stephen MacIntosh, a Santa Barbara native, has joined Allied Waste Services as its general manager.

As general manager, MacIntosh is responsible for more than 60 local employees who collect recyclables, green waste, food scraps and trash in the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara and in the unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

“We are committed to finding and participating in innovative solutions that reduce the amount we send to landfills and the over-consumption of natural resources in our community,” said John Kendall, operations manager who has been with Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara for 34 years. “We are thrilled to have him here at Allied. Stephen is so energetic, and a leader in developing and implementing these strategies. He’s got a track record of success and an ambitiously ‘green’ vision for the future.”

MacIntosh brings to Allied Waste an extensive background in solid waste management and deep roots in sustainability. He was the former environmental services supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara, where he oversaw the recycling efforts of the city’s Environmental Services Division for more than eight years.

In that capacity, MacIntosh drafted the city’s first solid-waste strategic plan, with a goal of diverting 70 percent of all waste generated in the city from landfill disposal by 2010. The city achieved its 70 percent diversion goal in 2009.

“In just a short time, I have made the wonderful discovery that I’ve taken over a tightly knit, extremely well-functioning team here at Allied Waste,” MacIntosh said. “I am fortunate to have such capable employees who are proud of the services they provide our community.”

MacIntosh has a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University, where his concentrations included environmental policy and natural resource management. He is the former board vice president of Leadership Santa Barbara County and a senior specialist at Santa Barbara County’s Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara is a Republic Services company.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.