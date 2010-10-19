Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:39 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Stop Signs to Be Added at Cathedral Oaks, Calle Real

The intersection will be a four-way stop when the Cathedral Oaks Bridge reopens

By Valerie Kushnerov | October 19, 2010 | 4:52 p.m.

North Goleta drivers soon will see new stop signs. As part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge replacement project, the realigned intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Calle Real will have a three-way stop.

The stop signs will be installed later this week. When the new bridge is opened, the intersection will be a four-way stop. Previously, the intersection had only a stop sign for traffic southbound on Cathedral Oaks Road at Calle Real.

In addition, work on the Cathedral Oaks Bridge replacement project will affect traffic in Goleta from now through Nov. 1. Three areas will be impacted.

The end of Hollister Avenue near the Sandpiper Golf Club will be graded and paved to create the new intersection. While there are no full road closures, only a single lane will be open to vehicle traffic during the following times: midnight to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; midnight to 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Highway 101 will have shoulder and single lane closures during the next two weeks while the falsework is erected over the freeway. The freeway will be completely closed at the following times: midnight to 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday; and 10 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.

At all other times, one lane of traffic will be open. Caltrans will have signs posted on the freeway and on- and off-ramps in the area to direct traffic. During the full closures, drivers will be directed as follows:

Those heading north on Highway 101 should exit at Glen Annie/Stroke and take Calle Real through to the northbound on-ramp just past the existing Cathedral Oaks Bridge. Drivers heading south on Highway 101 should exit at Winchester Canyon and take Hollister Avenue to the southbound on-ramp at Glen Annie/Storke.

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Hollister Avenue and the northbound off-ramp at Winchester Canyon will be closed at the following times: midnight to 5 a.m., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; midnight to 5 a.m. on Mondays; and 9 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

The closures are necessary for the safety of workers and the public. The closures may increase traffic at the Storke/Glen Annie interchange, so drivers may want to allow a little extra time when traveling in that area.

This new intersection is part of the Cathedral Oaks Bridge replacement project, which will construct a new overcrossing on a new alignment with Cathedral Oaks Road to replace the existing overcrossing at Winchester Canyon Road. The project is proceeding as planned with expected completion in 2011.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

