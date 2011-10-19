Caltrans to Repave Highways 101, 154 in Santa Barbara County Starting Monday

Closures and delays are planned through Nov. 1

A project to grind and repave Highway 101 and Highway 154 will begin Monday in the following locations:

» Westbound Highway 154 near Paradise Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

» Both directions of Highway 154 near Paradise Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

» Westbound Highway 154 near Paradise Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 and eastbound Highway 154 near Paradise Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. There will be one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

» Northbound Highway 101 near Winchester Place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

» A full closure of southbound Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach is scheduled for paving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Motorists will use the southbound El Capitan State Beach on- and off-ramps as a detour.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.