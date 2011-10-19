Gerald Carpenter: Researcher to Report from Front Lines of War on Cancer

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present physician, cancer researcher and science writer Siddhartha Mukherjee in an important and highly anticipated public lecture titled, “Where We Are on the War on Cancer,” based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Emperor of All Maladies, at 3 p.m. Saturday in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The event was made possible by an anonymous gift to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Dr. Mukherjee is the assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University and staff physician at Columbia University Medical Center.

His 2010 book, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction and the PEN American Center Literary Award for science writing.

The former Rhodes Scholar has degrees from Stanford University, Harvard Medical School and Oxford University, and has published articles in Nature, New England Journal of Medicine, The New York Times and The New Republic.

The review of his book in The New Yorker states, “It’s hard to think of many books for a general audience that have rendered any area of modern science and technology with such intelligence, accessibility and compassion. The Emperor of All Maladies is an extraordinary achievement.”

The Boston Globe says, “Mukherjee (has) a rightful place alongside Carl Sagan, Stephen Jay Gould and Stephen Hawking in the pantheon of our epoch’s great explicators.”

Tickets to Mukherjee are $25 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

