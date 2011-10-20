Goleta Council, Santa Barbara School District Discuss Special Programs, Safety

Among topics covered at the joint meeting include Measure H parcel tax money, resource officers, sports and the AVID college preparatory program

Goleta Valley Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High School were the focus of discussion at a joint meeting Wednesday between the Goleta City Council and the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Council members and district trustees discussed special programs and school safety at the afternoon meeting.

Some school programs involve the entire Goleta community, such as the Police Activities League’s junior high after-school sports league. Everything is free, including transportation, use of uniforms and equipment, according to new executive director Lori Parker.

“I really want to take back our sports,” said Parker, noting that club sports are expensive and take up many local sports venues.

The league offers basketball, soccer and flag football at the four SBUSD junior high school campuses.

School district Superintendent David Cash briefly explained the latest use of Measure H parcel tax money, some of which comes from Goleta residents since the secondary district stretches into Goleta. He said money has been spent on technology for science and math classes and teachers for foreign language, music, art and smaller class sizes.

Although the district has unified, administrators succeeded in getting legislation passed so that the previous boundaries apply in any voter-approved tax measure. This way, Goleta residents would vote for or pay for taxes only at secondary schools, not elementary schools in Santa Barbara.

Kevin McKee, a Dos Pueblos counselor for AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), explained the successes of the program seen in its six years with the district.

He said the college preparatory program targets first-generation college students in the “academic middle” and is mostly made up of students who are Hispanic or Latino and those who qualify for a free or reduced lunch. AVID has students go through all four years of high school with the same peers and teacher so they become very close.

Students Troy Navales and Erica Morales spoke at the meeting about the program’s impact on their life at school, saying it inspired them to take rigorous classes and apply for college. Navales said his AVID classmates are like family, and he is more comfortable in that class than any other.

Eighty-four percent of AVID students graduate as college-eligible, compared with 56 percent among the rest of the student body at Dos Pueblos, McKee said.

“Most of them come from families where no one went to college,” he said. “They’ll grow up and their kids will go to college.”

Two new school resource deputies have been assigned to Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools since the previous two deputies have decided to become bailiffs, according to Goleta Police Chief Butch Arnoldi.

Cmdr. Laz Salinas said funding for the positions, split between the county and Goleta, almost didn’t happen.

Deputies Dan Nelson and George Hedricks maintain that a law enforcement presence on the campuses is necessary and helps form relationships with the students and staff. By knowing students better, ones who go off the path a little can be helped, not unnecessarily thrown into the criminal justice system, according to supervisor Kevin Huddle.

Santa Barbara High School doesn’t have a resource deputy because of lack of funding, but Santa Barbara police Capt. Alex Altavilla has detective and patrol teams available to make checks at the school and quickly respond to any calls.

Another safety issue discussed was the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita Drive, which residents have said has been dangerous for years.

Goleta Community Services director Steve Wagner said a traffic signal or stop sign isn’t warranted since not enough pedestrians use the intersection, but the city thinks a flashing beacon hanging over the street would be visible to drivers and help pedestrian safety. The council can order the installation of a stop sign by resolution, but he doesn’t recommend doing so if it doesn’t meet the criteria.

Council members asked for a report looking at the different options.

Santa Marguerita Drive residents Kathy Olivario and Lucy Luciano said the area is avoided by pedestrians because of the danger and that a four-way stop needs to be installed.

“Why are we playing with people’s lives for a stop sign?” Luciano asked. “Why are we catering to cars?”

Olivario and Luciano cited the death of 15-year-old Sergio Romero, a San Marcos High sophomore who was struck by a truck and killed Oct. 7 while crossing Milpas Street on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

“In honor of this young man’s life, please solve the traffic problem as soon as possible,” Olivario said.

She said she drives her son, a Goleta Valley Junior High student, across Cathedral Oaks from her home so he can walk to school.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.