Lynette Muscio Joins Santa Barbara Foundation as Director of Donor Relations

The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to announce Lynette Muscio as its new director of donor relations.

Muscio joins the Santa Barbara Foundation after a decade of fundraising experience with the Marian Medical Center Foundation.

She began her career as the annual giving coordinator and was promoted to executive director of the Marian Foundation in 2007. She led the cornerstone campaign to raise $15 million for the new hospital, a goal that was exceeded by more than $500,000. She was also a charter member of the Celebrating Philanthropy! planning committee, a collaboration of several local nonprofits to raise the visibility of philanthropy at work in the community.

In her capacity as director of donor relations, Muscio will be working closely with the Philanthropic Services team to ensure the highest quality of services and charitable options are made available to prospective and current donors. She will also assist with fund development and stewardship.

“Lynette comes to us with deep experience in development and donor relations after 11 years at the Marian Medical Center Foundation,” said Jan Campbell, vice president of philanthropic services. “Her creativity and enthusiasm will be tremendous assets to our donors and staff.”

Muscio is a graduate of Fresno Pacific University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English literature.

She resides in Santa Maria with her three sons, Clay, Jack and Wade.

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.