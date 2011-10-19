Marymount of Santa Barbara’s Success Carries Over to Athletics

“This is where it starts,” Marymount of Santa Barbara Athletic Director Gary Messineo said while crouched down to coach first-graders eye to eye. This is where the love of a sport may start at Marymount, but it is definitely not where it ends.

Marymount is known as a school with excellent academics and a record of developing values and character in its students. Less well-known is the fact that these same students often leave Marymount as exceptional athletes as well. The positive trajectory of the Marymount athletic program has gone hand-in-hand with the strides Marymount has made in other strategic areas in recent years.

The soft-spoken Messineo is at the helm of the Marymount Athletic Department. Perhaps the reason Marymount athletics does not draw attention to itself publicly is a result of Messineo’s modest demeanor. But being modest about one’s accomplishments does not mean that those accomplishments did not happen.

Marymount girls’ middle school volleyball team placed third in the gold division of the 2011 Junior Tournament of Champions in early October. Competing against 22 other Southern California schools in a grueling 10-hour tournament for their prize, the middle school girls were more than delighted to deliver to new Head of School Andrew Wooden a large trophy “paperweight” to decorate his desk on Monday morning. Last year’s girls’ varsity volleyball team placed second in the same tournament and first in the league.

This year’s middle school boys’ soccer team, which placed third in the league last year, is gaining steam. September found middle school boys in the Marymount pool finessing water polo positions, strokes and timing 100s.

In addition to being the head of Marymount’s Athletic Department for 32 years, Messineo is president of the Christian Athletic League and has been carefully scheduling and organizing every game for many schools for years.

This year he is joined at Marymount by new staff member Karen Keltner. She has a long history of inspiring people of all ages to enjoy an active lifestyle. She has led countless excursions in backpacking, hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, paddle surfing, snorkeling and horseback riding. She has coached polo and tennis, water polo, soccer, volleyball and track.

As education program director of Jean Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, Keltner developed her skills as curriculum developer, and she brings that highly creative passion to her physical education classes. The addition of this extraordinary female coach as well as several other specialty coaches has invigorated Marymount’s athletic program.

Another event worth noting in the Marymount Athletic Department’s history came when Messineo brought in well-known sports consultant Dan Glover to examine Marymount’s J-K to eighth-grade sports program. Glover spent a week at the school helping Messineo develop an updated athletics program emphasizing teamwork, skill development, sportsmanship and opportunities for participation. Updated sports facilities that include a total refurbishing of the pool, tennis courts, a dance/yoga room, a climbing wall and resurfaced basketball and volleyball courts on both the lower and middle school campuses complement the advancements being made on the court and on the field.

Marymount’s athletic offerings are not limited to “expected” team sports. Its cross-curriculum surfing elective combines math and marine biology with surfing. The same could be said for the hiking elective, which combines hiking and exploring the Los Padres National Forest with botany and geology. The golf team is helping build student confidence and skill on the links. The scuba elective offers PADI scuba certification to middle school students while allowing them to experience the world beneath the ocean’s surface at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

While middle school sports events at Marymount are well attended, spirited events with a high school bound momentum all their own, Messineo is quick to bring focus to the work the very youngest Marymount students are doing. By spending a bit of time watching kindergartners running on the field with hockey sticks, second-graders trying to hit tennis balls over the tennis net and third-graders scoring a hard-earned soccer goal, it is easy to see why. Messineo’s goal is to give every student the opportunity to play and to learn to love sports and being active.

“So much more than just getting good at a sport and improved physical fitness happens when children are involved in athletics,” he said. “Involvement in athletics builds self-esteem, the ability to work as a team, an opportunity to learn to lose with dignity and win with humility for starters. Many Marymount athletes continue in sports into high school and through college.”

A Marymount mom with three children in Marymount’s lower school recently enjoyed introducing her children to Hunter Ploch, a Marymount graduate on Stanford University’s water polo team. He took time to talk to the young Marymount students and offer words of encouragement.

Nick Scarvelis is starting his freshman year at UCLA on a track scholarship. He came back and visited his alma mater last spring before he left for school. Robert Fairbanks is the captain of the Vassar polo team as a freshmen. Jackie Harvey’s volleyball skills earned her MVP at the University of Puget Sound. Younger Marymount graduates — young men and young women alike — are on every varsity high school team in the area. More Marymount athlete scholars rise up through the ranks every year.

“It is a joy to watch the students improve over the years,” Messineo said. “You can see a spark in the youngest. ... I love to see where it takes them.”

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.