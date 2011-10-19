Pounds Really Add Up for Bishop Diego’s Spirit Week Food Drive

Students collect 4,300 pounds of canned and nonperishable food items for Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara

Homecoming/Spirit Week is always a fun and festive time of the year around Bishop Garcia Diego High School, but it’s not just about crowning Homecoming kings and queens and winning the football game.

As with most activities around Bishop, there is a service component that benefits the community at large.

This year the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors collected 4,300 pounds of canned and nonperishable food items to be donated to Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara. Special recognition goes to senior ASB officer Maggie Langhorne, who was responsible for bringing in 223 pounds of that total all by herself.

For the record, the senior class of 2012 eked out a win over the sophomore class in the Spirit Week competition. Paige Sleep and Brandon Gonzalez were crowned Homecoming queen and king, and the Cardinals took a bite out of the Malibu Sharks with a 22-0 win.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.