Allan Hancock College Hosts Annual Career Exploration Day

High school students from around the Central Coast check out college services and career options

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 19, 2012 | 9:14 p.m.

High school students from all over the Central Coast took a closer look at their post-graduation options Friday during the annual Career Exploration Day at Allan Hancock College.

Community members and college students also were invited to the free event put on to match future employees with employers and educators with students.

About 1,000 students from mostly North Santa Barbara County high schools roamed the Santa Maria Campus Commons from 9:30 a.m. to noon in search of freebies and free advice.

St. Joseph High School seniors Tyler Edwards and Zach Zimmerman voluntarily sat in the front seats of a California Highway Patrol car parked on the sidewalk.

Edwards said it wasn’t the first time he’s been in one of the cars; he’s also been on two ride-alongs.

“I want to be a CHP officer,” Edwards said.

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Center staffed its first-ever table at the event Friday after opening last school year.

Representatives from more than 50 companies talked to students about the specifics of their industries. Law enforcement, military and agriculture businesses were among those present.

Grizzly Youth Academy junior Priscilla Quinteros tries a pull-up at the U.S. Marines tent during Allan Hancock College’s Career Exploration Day on Friday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Priscilla Quinteros, a junior at Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis Obispo, tried her best to pull her chin above an elevated bar in an exercise courtesy of the Marine Corps.

“It was fun,” she said. “I thought I couldn’t do it, but I could.”

Student clubs, including the Associated Student Body Government and the Dream Club, also had booths to woo future students.

Some high-schoolers took staff-guided tours of campus labs, while others learned about campus services.

Hancock student Ulises Serrano explained the College Achievement Now to some passing students.

“I would definitely recommend getting into this program, especially right after high school,” Serrano said. “We can help you start a career.”

Lompoc High School senior Myra Arias said she enjoyed the event and got lots of free stuff.

She said she plans to attend Hancock this fall “to learn about child development.”

