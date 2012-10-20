Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Fairview Gardens Volunteer Martin Camp Named Santa Barbara’s 2012 Cox Conserves Hero

Funds, in-kind promotions donated on behalf of finalists to local environmental nonprofit organizations

By Angela Miller-Bevan, Noozhawk Sales & Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews | October 20, 2012 | 8:28 p.m.

Fairview Gardens volunteer Martin Camp was honored last week by Cox Communications and the Trust for Public Land as Santa Barbara’s 2012 Cox Conserves Hero.

Sponsored locally by Montecito Bank & Trust and hosted at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Cox Conserves Heroes program honors volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces in communities Cox serves.

Camp was nominated for volunteering at Fairview Gardens, an urban farm at 598 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. Sarah Clark, Cox’s public affairs manager, said Camp helps educate the public on the importance of sustainable food, conserving land and getting involved. At the farm, he can be found repairing aging farm equipment and he has helped build an education center.

As the winner, Camp was awarded a $5,000 prize to be used by the environmental nonprofit organization of his choice. Not surprisingly, he selected Fairview Gardens, which will receive $5,000, promotion through on-air public service announcements and 20 volunteer hours donated by Cox employees.

Second-place winner Katie Davis’ nonprofit of choice was the Community Environmental Council, which creates programs to help solve Santa Barbara’s environmental issues. The CEC will receive $2,500 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

Third-place winner David Fainer’s nonprofit of choice was Goleta Valley Beautiful, which focuses on urban forestry for public areas. GVB will receive $1,000 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

Established in 2007 through a partnership between the Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, the program honors everyday conservationists. This is the program’s first year in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk sales and marketing director Angela Miller-Bevan can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

