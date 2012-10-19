Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Looks Back at Recent Past

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 19, 2012 | 4:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will start its 43rd season with a diverting piece by Sir Malcolm Arnold.
The Santa Barbara Music Club will start its 43rd season with a diverting piece by Sir Malcolm Arnold.

That indispensable local music resource, the Santa Barbara Music Club, will launch into its 43rd season with a concert — free, of course — at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. at Santa Barbara.

The program is an intriguing one. It will consist of music from last century, to wit: Malcolm Arnold’s Divertimento for Flute, Oboe, and Clarinet, Opus 37 performed by Mary Jo Hartle on flute, Adelle Rodkey on oboe and Per Elmfors on clarinet; Maurice Duruflé‘s Prélude, Récitatif et Variations for Flute, Viola, and Piano, Opus 3 (1928) played by Jacob Adams on viola, Erin McKibben on flute and Pascal Salomon on piano; and Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 1 in F-Minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 80 given to us by Nicole McKenzie, on violin and the majestic Betty Oberacker on piano.

Until fairly recently — except in the United Kingdom — Arnold, CBE (1921-2006), was mainly famous for his film scores (Breaking the Sound Barrier, The Bridge on the River Kwai, The Inn of the Sixth Happiness, etc.), but he produced very fine music in just about every genre: orchestral, chamber, solo and stage.

His style is modern without being hostile or kinky, romantic without being syrupy. He has a strong way with a melody. Now that the cost of orchestral concerts has gone through the roof, his chamber music is being “rediscovered,” and what a rewarding discovery it is! The Divertimento, from 1952, is jaunty and engaging.

Duruflé (1902-86) was an austere self-critic and published few works in his long life. He is best-known for his organ and choral music, especially his 1947 Requiem, Opus 9. The Prélude, Récitatif et Variations, just about his only chamber composition, is a completely unexpected delight — more akin to Francis Poulenc than to his idol, Johann Sebastian Bach.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 