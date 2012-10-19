Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

NFL Linebacker Nawa Koa Misi Pleads No Contest to Battery

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 19, 2012 | 2:39 p.m.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Nawa Koa Misi has pleaded no contest to a battery charge after being arrested earlier this year for punching an Isla Vista man in the eye in 2011.

Misi, 25, of Weston, Fla., appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court Thursday, and entered his plea to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury, according to Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis,

Misi has paid restitution to the victim, and also paid to replace the door and the cell phone he damaged, about $1,000, Davis said.

Misi will have to complete 400 hours of community service as part of his plea deal.

Misi was arrested in March for the incident, which occurred during the early-morning hours of April 15, 2011, in a Trigo Road apartment.

Sheriff’s deputies responded when witnesses reported several people on a balcony were involved in shouting match with another group walking on the street below. Misi was in that group, and reportedly ran to the apartment’s entrance and punched through the wooden front door.

Resident Casey Fisher, 19, was sleeping on the couch at the time, and was punched in the eye by Misi. 

Misi has paid restitution to Fisher of $42,000 for past medical expenses, as well as any that could occur in the future.

Fisher’s eye socket was fractured because of the incident, and although he hasn’t had surgery, the money is there in case he needs to, Davis said. 

Misi reportedly left the apartment shortly after punching Fisher, but was followed by three adult females, who demanded that he pay for the damage to the apartment. When one of the women told Misi she was calling police, he grabbed her cell phone and threw it on the ground.

Davis said Fisher supported the plea deal. Given the lack of Misi’s lack of criminal history, Davis said he felt the outcome had been positive.

Misi will return to court on Feb. 13, 2013, for sentencing.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

