101 Offramp at Salinas to Close for Five Weeks

By Colin Jones for Department of Transportation | December 24, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street will be shut down for a 5-6 week period beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. In addition, the No. 3 (right) lane of northbound 101 will be closed from East Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road to Salinas Street 24/7 for this same time period.

This closure is necessary so Caltrans can perform emergency repairs to a drainage culvert at Sycamore Creek that sustained major damage by a recent fire.  

Motorists will detour via Carpinteria Street to access the northbound 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street (see map below). Electronic message boards will be activated and detour signs posted to advise travelers about this roadwork. They can expect minor traffic delays up to 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $1 million project is Cal Portland of Santa Barbara. It is expected to be complete in early February, weather permitting.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit the District 5 website http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Colin Jones for Department of Transportation.

 

