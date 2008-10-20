Cottage Health System Offers Community Flu Shot Clinics

» 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, first floor, Conference Room C/D near Burtness Auditorium.» 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Drive through at circle drive in front of hospital.» 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Farmer’s Market, Santa Barbara, corner of Santa Barbara and Cota streets.» 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 12, Earl Warren Showgrounds, drive through, use Calle Real entrance.» 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Carpinteria Library, Multipurpose Room, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.» 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 20, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, drive through at circle drive in front of hospital.» 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, lobby.For the English flu shot hot line, call 805.569.7474. For Spanish, call 805.569.7484.

Cottage Health System is offering the Influenza vaccine to residents age 12 or older. This year’s flu vaccine offers protection against three new strains of flu virus. There is no expected shortage of vaccine this year.

