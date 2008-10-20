Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Expanded Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Receives $3 Million Grant

A capital campaign is under way to raise the matching $3 million for a new 12,000-square-foot facility.

By Jean Thomson | October 20, 2008 | 7:38 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is one of the most advanced engineering and science programs in the state of California. The four-year integrated course of study offers classes in physics, computer science and engineering design. The hands-on curriculum culminates in the construction of a robot during the senior year, which competes on the national stage. The combination of academics and technical innovation in the program gives students the competitive edge and true mastery of the skills necessary to enter the work force and pursue post-secondary education.

Serving 128 students, the program accepts 32 freshmen per year. Almost half of the enrolled students are female, far surpassing the national averages for women in science and engineering.

The program and the success of its graduates have increased demand for entrance. The DPEA now turns away twice as many deserving students as it enrolls because of a lack of space and facilities. Presently, a single regular science classroom houses the academy.

The California Department of Education has awarded the DPEA a $3 million grant for a new 12,000-square-foot facility on the Dos Pueblos High School campus to expand this opportunity to all interested students and improve the educational experience. The new facility will enable the engineering academy to triple enrollment.

By May, the academy needs to raise the matching $3 million. Contribute and spread the word. Mail donations to the DPEA Foundation, P.O. Box 313, Goleta, CA 93116-0313 or click here to donate online.

Jean Thomson represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

