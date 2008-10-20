Foodbank Serves Up Empty Bowls Luncheon to Help Fight Hunger

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its seventh Empty Bowls fundraising luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a new location, the Santa Maria Fairpark, Park Plaza Pavilion.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door with a $20 donation.

The event enables attendees to help fight hunger in the community by purchasing a handmade soup bowl, donated by local artists, and sharing a meal of gourmet soup, donated by local restaurants.

Attendees take the bowl home as a reminder of the many individuals who do not have enough food to meet their daily needs.

It is a wonderful opportunity for friends, families and co-workers to enjoy a luncheon while making a significant contribution to the Foodbank’s efforts to end hunger and food insecurity in Santa Maria.

For more information on the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Empty Bowls luncheon or other ways to help fight hunger, call Kerry Main Aller in Santa Maria at 805.937.3422, ext. 106.

Kerry Main Aller is community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.