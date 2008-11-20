Goleta Planners Take Look At Proposed Haskell’s Landing Project

While no final recommendations were made, the Goleta Planning Commission — minus members Ken Knight and Ed Easton — took in a lengthy review of the Haskell’s Landing development project on Monday night.

The project is a 101-unit residential project on a 14.46-acre parcel in western Goleta, north of the Sandpiper Golf Course, south of Highway 101 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

It is the latest in a series of proposals for that parcel, the first of which lapsed while the area was still under county jurisdiction, the second of which was the focus of a contentious legal battle between developer Oly Chadmar Sandpiper General Partnership and the inaugural Goleta City Council.

The project, a range of housing styles from studios to three-bedroom units in a more California-style architecture (as opposed to the red-tile-roof-over-white-stucco Mediterranean style), received compliments from the commission for the 20 affordable units scattered throughout its site plan, an attempt to comply with an inclusionary housing requirement that the city is considering for its General Plan.

The project also will bring with it funds and a site for a proposed fire station, a badly needed public facility in one of Goleta’s most underserved areas. The project’s proponents also intend to restore a natural waterway that runs through the middle of the project site which will take on the runoff from the Winchester Commons neighborhood to the north.

Still, the commissioners wrestled with two of the three Goleta General Plan amendments requested by the applicant. One amendment would decrease development setback requirements from environmentally sensitive creeks from 100 feet to 50. Another that would change the proportion of types of affordable housing required by the General Plan. The proposed breakdown for the 20 percent affordable housing requirement outside of the Hollister Corridor is spread evenly over low, very low, moderate and upper moderate, or workforce, housing. This project proposes 10 percent for moderate and 10 percent for workforce housing.

Both issues are already headed toward the Goleta City Council for consideration on their own tracks separate from this project.

The easiest amendment the commission had to consider was one that changed the General Plan’s siting of a future fire station from the southeast corner of the site to its southwest corner, close to a freeway overpass that the city intends to start working on in 2009.

But with questions still in the air regarding things such as the affordable housing issue, local preferences and the General Plan’s conservation policies, the commission continued the hearing to Dec. 8, when two new members will be appointed to the Planning Commission.

