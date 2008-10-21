Golf: Asaka Sim Leads Vaqueros to Another WSC Meet Win

The freshman medals for the second time this year.

Asaka Sim, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, fired a 3-over-par 75 on Monday at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, leading the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team to its sixth win in seven WSC meets.

The Vaqueros finished at 323 in their only home match to beat runner-up Canyons by 20 shots. Sim turned in a 1-under 33 on the back nine to earn medalist honors for the second time this year.

Jackie Molstad had a 78 for SBCC, Sumika Sim shot 84 and Jenna Boyle turned in an 86.

“We were consistent and that’s what we need to advance,” said coach Chuck Melendez, whose team has already earned a berth in the Southern Cal Regional on Nov. 9-10.

The Vaqueros improved to 34-1 in WSC play, extending their lead over Canyons to six games with two meets remaining. The last two WSC meets will be contested during the WSC Championships on Nov. 2-3 at Buenaventura and Olivas Links in Ventura.



WSC No. 7

At par-72 Santa Barbara GC

» Team scores — SBCC 323, Canyons 343, Bakersfield 351, Moorpark 378, Glendale 402, Citrus (no score).

» Medalist — Asaka Sim, SBCC, 75.

» Other SBCC scores — Jackie Molstad 78, Sumika Sim 84, Jenna Boyle 86, Claire Borneman 97.

» WSC standings — 1, SBCC 34-1. 2, Canyons 28-7. 3, Moorpark 17-18. 4, Bakersfield 13-22. 5, Glendale 10-25. 6, Citrus 3-32.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.