Hope School District Board Candidates to Gather for Forum
By Gerrie Fausett | October 20, 2008 | 11:47 p.m.
Three candidates for the two openings on the Hope School District board will appear in a public forum on Thursday at Vieja Valley School, 434 Nogal St. in Santa Barbara.
The public is invited to an informal meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., and the forum will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Small groups will be established to meet and question the three candidates.
The candidates are Chris Gallo, Jason Kelly and Chad Prentice. They are vying for two seats on the five-member board, which oversees the district’s three elementary schools: Hope, Monte Vista and Vieja Valley. The forum has been organized by the Hope School District Office as a service to the community.
For more information, click here or contact the Hope School District office at 805.682.2564.
Gerrie Fausett is superintendent of the Hope School District.
