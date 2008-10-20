Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Strickland Strikes Right Tone on Economy

By Suzanne Scar | October 20, 2008 | 11:43 p.m.

For the overwhelming majority of Californians, the issue that is on our minds heading into the November election is the economy. In our local state Senate race, we have a choice between two candidates with very different views on this crucial issue.

Hannah-Beth Jackson believes that, although we’re one of the highest taxed states in the nation, we haven’t given enough. She believes that the multibillion-dollar budget deficit is a result of the government’s failure to take more of our money. Her solution to our problem is to take more money from voters who are struggling with increasing mortgage payments and rising fuel costs.

Tony Strickland, on the other hand, wants to hold our state government accountable and rid our bureaucratic system of the waste, fraud and abuse that exists. He believes that taking more hard-earned money from struggling families is going to hurt our economy. He also has offered solutions for transitioning to renewable energy and creating high-paying jobs in the state. He would like to see the government control spending, just like we do in our family budget.

We would do well to consider the real, tangible consequences of these proposed policies and realize that the attacks coming from Jackson’s campaign are a distraction from this main issue: the economy.

Suzanne Scar

