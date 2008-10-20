Soccer: UCSB Hands Cal Poly Its First Loss With 4-2 Road Win

Junior forward Genelle Ives and sophomore forward Kailyn Kugler each scored two goals as the visiting UCSB women’s soccer team doubled-up on first-place Cal Poly 4-2 in a Big West Conference match on Sunday evening.
Kugler, who has now scored five goals in 2008, gave the Gauchos a lead over their conference rival when she tallied a penalty kick in the 30th minute, at 29:11. She scored her second goal of the contest at 42:51, when she took a pass from Ives, who had collected a corner, and pounded it in from the top of the box into the left-hand corner of the goal, giving her team a 2-0 edge.
At that point, it was time for Ives to take over.
The junior from Dana Point scored her first goal of the game when she took a high pass from senior midfielder Sami Svrcek and headed it home at 73:09, giving the Gauchos a 3-1 lead.
Ives was not finished. Less than two minutes later, at 74:49, she accepted a pass from sophomore midfielder Jacqui Simon and tucked a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal from about five yards out, giving UCSB a 4-1 lead and securing the victory. It was her eighth goal of the season and 20th of her Gaucho career.
The Mustangs’ Carrie Andrews scored at 81:43 to pull her team within two, 4-2, but they could get no closer.
The victory improves the Gauchos’ record to 10-5-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Big West. Cal Poly suffers its first Big West Conference loss of the year, and drops to 8-7-0 overall and 3-1-0 in league play.
The Gauchos are off until Sunday, when they will play at UC Davis in a noon match.
Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of athletics communications.