Soccer: UCSB Hands Cal Poly Its First Loss With 4-2 Road Win

Ives and Kugler each score a pair of goals as the Gauchos overrun the first-place Mustangs.

Junior forward Genelle Ives and sophomore forward Kailyn Kugler each scored two goals as the visiting UCSB women’s soccer team doubled-up on first-place Cal Poly 4-2 in a Big West Conference match on Sunday evening.

Kugler, who has now scored five goals in 2008, gave the Gauchos a lead over their conference rival when she tallied a penalty kick in the 30th minute, at 29:11. She scored her second goal of the contest at 42:51, when she took a pass from Ives, who had collected a corner, and pounded it in from the top of the box into the left-hand corner of the goal, giving her team a 2-0 edge.

Cal Poly pulled to within one goal in the 54th-minute when K. Condon-Sherwood collected a pass from Leah Morales and blasted home a sot at 53:55. It was Condon-Sherwood’s second goal of the year.

At that point, it was time for Ives to take over.

The junior from Dana Point scored her first goal of the game when she took a high pass from senior midfielder Sami Svrcek and headed it home at 73:09, giving the Gauchos a 3-1 lead.

Ives was not finished. Less than two minutes later, at 74:49, she accepted a pass from sophomore midfielder Jacqui Simon and tucked a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal from about five yards out, giving UCSB a 4-1 lead and securing the victory. It was her eighth goal of the season and 20th of her Gaucho career.

The Mustangs’ Carrie Andrews scored at 81:43 to pull her team within two, 4-2, but they could get no closer.

The victory improves the Gauchos’ record to 10-5-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Big West. Cal Poly suffers its first Big West Conference loss of the year, and drops to 8-7-0 overall and 3-1-0 in league play.

The Gauchos are off until Sunday, when they will play at UC Davis in a noon match.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of athletics communications.