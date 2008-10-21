Supervisors to Consider Final Approval of Santa Barbara Ranch
By Noozhawk Staff | October 21, 2008 | 1:49 a.m.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to render its final decision Tuesday in the possible development of Santa Barbara Ranch.
The project being considered is made up of about 70 luxury homes on more than 3,000 acres just outside Goleta’s western urban boundary.
The development has been the subject of contention for a decade between environmentalists and developer Matt Osgood. If approved at Tuesday’s meeting, the coastal portion of the project still would have to be vetted by the California Coastal Commission, but construction could begin on the inland portion by the end of the year.
The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.
Click here for more information.
