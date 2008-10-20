UCSB Arts & Lectures Names New Associate Director

UCSB Arts & Lectures has announced the promotion of former films and lectures manager Roman Baratiak to the position of associate director.

After more than 30 years of service to the organization, Baratiak’s new role will enable him to continue to work closely with A&L’s director, Celesta Billeci, on major curatorial matters such as programming A&L’s extensive and eclectic film and public lecture series. His new role also will enable the organization to benefit from Baratiak’s experience and breadth of knowledge related to organizational management and arts administration.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to such an important position with the Arts & Lectures program, and I am particularly grateful to Celesta Billeci and the entire A&L staff for their support,” Baratiak says.

Billeci said: “Roman’s passionate and long-term commitment to Arts & Lectures has played an enormous role in our organization’s success. Because of Roman, Arts & Lectures has one of the best film and lecture programs in the country. This promotion is not only well-deserved but also long overdue.”

Baratiak was officially named Arts & Lectures films and lectures manager in early 1980. He began doing the job on an interim basis beginning in 1979 after ushering for A&L as an undergraduate student, followed by three years as house manager.

When asked to recount some of the highlights of his long career with A&L, Baratiak said, “There are far too many highlights, but events I have been particularly pleased to produce include lectures by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama at the Events Center; all of the Nobel Laureates we’ve presented: Elie Wiesel, Shirin Ebadi, Wangari Maathai, etc.; presentations by such literary luminaries as James Baldwin, Octavio Paz, Allen Ginsberg, Carlos Fuentes, Gwendolyn Brooks, Kenzaburo Oe, Czeslaw Milosz and many more.”



Baratiak cites the ability to present A&L events in a variety of downtown venues and throughout the UCSB campus as well as the countless community collaborations as an additional perk, saying, “I’ve worked with amazing colleagues all these years at A&L and I’ve had the good fortune to have learned from three outstanding directors, Margaret (Peg) Armstrong, Jan Oetinger and now Celesta Billeci. The support from Learning Resources and particularly Campbell Hall technical director John Davis and his crew has meant that the film and lecture events have consistently been presented professionally. They have a tough job, and I appreciate their hard work and grueling hours. Most of all I am pleased to work in a University environment that is always intellectually stimulating and challenging because I’m a true believer in the rewards of lifelong learning.”



Of particular value to Baratiak are the friendships and collaborations with the many faculty and students at UCSB and the surrounding communities. It is not unusual for A&L patrons to stop Baratiak in the street to thank him for having, many years past, scheduled an obscure film from Kyrgyzstan or elsewhere that changed their life and spurred their interest in picking up a camera and becoming a filmmaker or boarding a plane and traveling the world to see other cultures and meet new people.



Looking ahead at significant milestones to come, Baratiak is excited for A&L’s 50th anniversary and what will be a memorable season of performances and special events in 2009-10.

“And of course, a new performing arts center right here at UCSB,” Baratiak said. “It is time.”

Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.