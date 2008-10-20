Volleyball: Gauchos Sweep UC Riverside on the Road

The UCSB women’s volleyball team swept past Big West Conference opponent UC Riverside on Saturday evening, posting 25-19, 25-18, 28-26 set scores at the Highlanders’ Student Recreation Center. With the win, UCSB improves to 8-10 on the season and 4-3 in conference action.

Riverside falls to 7-15 overall and 2-5 in the Big West. The win sustains the Gauchos’ perfect all-time series record against the Highlanders, which now stands at 21-0.

Sophomore Charlene DeHoog was impressive in the victory, posting a .476 hitting percentage with 10 kills on 21 attempts with no errors. The outside hitter also contributed three digs and five block assists.

Senior Lauren McLaughlin led the squad with 13 kills and two service aces. The outside hitter also tallied eight digs in the win. Sophomore Kasey Kipp chipped in six kills and a .357 clip along with five total blocks.

Sophomore setter Dana Vargas tallied a double-double with 27 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Leigh Stephenson tied Vargas with 11 digs of her own.

For the Highlanders, Dominique Cowling led all players with 15 kills and 13 digs. Kelly Fink also recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Britney Murrey had 19 assists and 10 digs while Amanda Nilsson had 14 helpers and six digs. Kimberly McNeal led all players with 14 digs.

The Gauchos commanded the lead of set one from the first point and hit a match-best .238 on their way to the 25-19 win. In the second set, UCSB outhit UCR .229 to .083 and was able to break through five tied scores on its way to the 25-18 victory.

In the final set, Riverside put up more of a fight and hit a match-best .160. UCSB fought through eight ties and five lead changes before coming out on top with the 28-26 set three win.

The Gauchos will return home this week for a pair of conference matches against Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Northridge. UCSB will open the two-match home stand against the Titans on Friday at the Thunderdome. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 805.893.UCSB or click here to visit the UCSB Ticket Office online.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.