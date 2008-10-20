Women’s Soccer: UCSB’s Ives Named Big West Co-Player of the Week

The junior forward scored three goals and assisted on another in weekend games.

UCSB women’s soccer junior forward Genelle Ives, who scored three goals and assisted on another in two weekend games, has been named Big West co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. She shares the honor with Cal State Northridge midfielder Nancy Avesyan.

Ives scored her first goal of the weekend in the sixth minute of Friday night’s 1-1 tie with visiting Pacific, heading home a Jacqui Simon cross. On Sunday, she assisted on a first half goal by Kailyn Kugler and then scored two of her own in the second half of a 4-2 win at previously unbeaten Cal Poly.

“Her work-rate over the two games was really high,” said UCSB head coach Paul Stumpf of Ives’ performances. “Playing on the road on a Sunday night after playing an overtime game on Friday night is tough, but there was no drop-off in Genelle’s effort. She was relentless in pressuring, attacking and going forward.”

Ives leads the Big West Conference with eight goals and 21 points on the season. She also has five assists, tying for the league lead. In her career, Ives has now scored 21 goals, ninth on UCSB’s all-time list.

The Gauchos, who play on the road against UC Davis at 2 p.m. Friday, are 10-5-1 overall and 3-1-1 in league play. Their 10 points in league tie them for second with Cal Poly, three points behind Long Beach State.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of athletics communications.