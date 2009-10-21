Bank Branch May Fill Void Left By Gas Station in Goleta

The council approves a General Plan amendment initiation to change the land use designation at the corner of Storke and Hollister

The site of a former gas station at the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta could become the location of the next Montecito Bank & Trust.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a General Plan amendment initiation to change the land-use designation of what used to be a filling station at 6900 Hollister Ave.

The property was recently purchased by the Towbes Group, which is seeking to change the current intersection commercial designation to an office and institutional designation to accommodate a bank and offices.

As part of the processing of the designation change, city staff will analyze traffic and transportation improvements, drainage and airport safety impacts.

The application is expected to come before the Goleta Planning Commission in the spring or summer of 2010 and then, according to the staff report, return to the City Council two months after the commission completes its recommendation to the council.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez