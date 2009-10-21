Get Your Fill at Ojai Resort’s Blues, Brews and BBQ
Ojai Valley Inn and Spa will host Thursday's event
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 21, 2009 | 2:32 a.m.
Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, 905 Country Club Road in Ojai, will present Blues, Brews and BBQ from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Bob Ledner will provide the blues, and Firestone and Karl Strauss breweries will provide the beer. Dinner will be prepared by chef Jamie West.
The cost is $65.
Call 805.640.2100 to RSVP.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
